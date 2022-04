Coco & Breezy

Pram Round Sunglasses

$325.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coco & Breezy

These vintage round shades get a fashion-forward upgrade! Chic and edgy with a touch of sophistication. PRAM feature an acetate frame, metal nose bridge, metal temples partially-encased with acetate and amber gradient lenses. Make everyone around you envious with PRAM, the stylish option for just the right statement.