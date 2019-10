Burrow

Prairie Modern Rug

$395.00

Buy Now Review It

At Burrow

This tufted wool viscose rug with an alternating cut and loop pile construction references the unique stained glass designs of American mid-century Modernism and the underappreciated Bauhaus weaving workshop. Featuring Earthier tones and horizontal bars, it's more Fallingwater than Glass House, which we think makes it a warmer and more versatile style.