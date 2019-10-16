Bio Ionic

Powerlight Pro-dryer

$199.00

Color:Black Product Description Nanoionics minerals infused into the elite pro styling collection emit negative ions that break down water clusters. These micronized water molecules penetrate hair for extreme hydration giving it a silky, smooth feel. 9 feet cord. Helps eliminate frizz and static. Brand Story Founded by a hair stylist, Bio Ionic is the Professional’s choice for styling tools. Advanced natural ionic technology delivers speed and healthy, hydrated hair.