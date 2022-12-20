United States
Sweaty Betty
Power Workout Dress
$118.00$47.00
At Sweaty Betty
Features Body Length: 33.5"" / 85cm and differs slightly depending on size. Shorts Inseam: 5 13cm. Made from our best-selling, super stretchy Power fabric. In-built body with supportive shorts with side pocket. In-built bra with light support. Model wears size S and is 178cm/5'10" tall. Style Code: SB5683 Colour: Black Fabric This polyamide elastane fabric is super supportive, soft and moisture wicking. Its high elastane content helps to sculpt the body, providing support and creates a flattering silhouette.