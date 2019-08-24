Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Lingua Franca
"power To The Polls" Sweater
$380.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lingua Franca
Grey with bright red embroidery. 100% Cashmere. Ha... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Shop These Pieces To Benefit The Women’s March
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Aeropostale
Moto Zip-front Sweater
$34.75
from
Aeropostale
BUY
Madewell
Suede Ny Pullover
$98.00
from
Madewell
BUY
Theory
Crewneck Leopard-print Shell Top
$255.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
Nasty Gal
Glamorous Grayed Out Sweater Tunic
$128.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Lingua Franca
Lingua Franca
"we Won't Go Back" Cashmere Sweater
$380.00
from
Lingua Franca
BUY
Lingua Franca
"i've Got This" Sweater
$380.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Lingua Franca
"you Don't Own Me"
$380.00
from
Lingua Franca
BUY
Lingua Franca
Uh Huh Honey Embroidered Cashmere Sweater
$360.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Sweaters
Which We Want
Parker Fuzzy Cardigan In White
$68.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
& Other Stories
Oversized Ribbed Crewneck Cardigan
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Nordstrom Signature
Stripe Cashmere High/low Sweater
$279.00
$111.60
from
Nordstrom
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Duster Cardigan
$89.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted