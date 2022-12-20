Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Lululemon
Power Thru High-rise Tight 25″
£108.00
£59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Lululemon
Need a few alternatives?
DK Active
Daze Bike Pant
BUY
£79.95
DK Active
Lululemon
Align™ High-rise Pant 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Dance Studio Mid-rise Jogger Full Length
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Wunder Train High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
$98.00
Lululemon
More from Lululemon
Lululemon
Court Crush Dress
BUY
$138.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Power Thru High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£59.00
£108.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Sling Crossbody Bag 2l
BUY
$48.00
Lululemon
Lululemon
Ready To Rulu Classic-fit High-rise Jogger 7/8 Length
BUY
$79.00
Lululemon
More from Activewear
Lululemon
Court Crush Dress
BUY
$138.00
Lululemon
Girlfriend Collective
Naomi Workout Dress
BUY
$61.60
$88.00
Girlfriend Collective
Madewell
Mwl Flex Fitness Dress
BUY
$39.90
$88.00
Madewell
Lululemon
Power Thru High-rise Tight 25"
BUY
£59.00
£108.00
Lululemon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted