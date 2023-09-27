Kylie Cosmetics

Power Plush Longwear Concealer

At Kylie Cosmetics

my power plush longwear concealer is a weightless, medium buildable concealer that brightens, blurs, and smooths to a natural, satin finish. its hydrating formula offers flexible and highly comfortable wear with a cushiony, soft feel for up to 12 hours. this crease-proof, cake-free, multi-purpose concealer covers under eye circles, dark spots, and redness or can be used to highlight, bronze and contour.