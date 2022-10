OPI

Power Of Hue Summer 2022 Collection Nail Lacquer

Description Make cotton candy waves in this light pink shimmery nail polish. Benefits OPI Nail Lacquer is available in 200+ NAIL POLISH shades, and provides up to 7 days of wear. Suggested Use Apply NAIL STRENGTHENER Base Coat, then two coats of NAIL POLISH color. Finish with TOP COAT NAIL POLISH. Let dry.