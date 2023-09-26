Touchland

At Ulta

Details Benefits Award-winning formula: Allure Best of Beauty Award, Instyle Best Beauty Buys Award, NewBeauty Award, NewYou Award & many more. Dermatologically tested Hydrating Non-sticky Fast-absorbing Elevated fragrance Vegan Cruelty-Free Triclosan-Free Non-GMO Travel-friendly, TSA approved Kills 99.99% of most common germs and bacteria Features 500 sprays Leak-proof container Non-drip, fine mist spray that evenly distributes across the hand Easily portable. Sleek modern design fits conveniently in your pocket or handbag Plastic neutral certified brand MADE IN USA Key Ingredients Vitamin-rich Aloe Vera moisturizes the skin without greasy residue Nourishing Radish Root Ferment Filtrate offers broad spectrum of antimicrobial protection Rejuvenating Lime Essential Oil helps prevent the appearance of aging skin Energizing Lemon Essential Oil to nourish and purify the skin Hydrating glycerin-based emollients that provide a smooth, luxurious feel FDA-approved Ethyl Alcohol Denat kills 99.99% of most common disease causing germs How To Use Place enough product in your palm to thoroughly cover your hands. Children under 6 years of age should be supervised when using this product. Rub hands together briskly until dry. Precautions: For external use only. Flammable, keep away from fire or flame. Do not use in or near the eyes. In case of contact, rinse eyes thoroughly with water. Avoid contact with broken skin. Stop use and ask a doctor if irritation and redness develop condition persists for more than 72 hours. Keep out of reach of children. If swallowed, get medical help or contact a Poison Control Center right away. Ingredients Active Ingredients: Ethyl Alcohol 70%. Inactive Ingredients: Water, Fragrance, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Lysate Filtrate, Glycereth-26, Linalool, Coumarin, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Peel Oil, Citrus Aurantifolia (Lime) Oil, Red 40, Blue 1. Shipping & Coupon Restrictions Shipping Restrictions : This item cannot be shipped via air.