Paintbox

Power Couple Like Desire + Like Dreams

$40.00
At Paintbox
This coral cherry and soft lilac tells a classic, glamorous story that's truly iconic. Achieve full, pigmented coverage in about two coats with our 10-free formula that's cruelty-free, vegan, gluten-free, and paraben-free. 2 x 10 ml / .34 fl. oz.
