Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Kevin Murphy
Powder.puff
£22.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Powder.Puff
Need a few alternatives?
Crown Affair
The Oil
BUY
$40.00
Crown Affair
got2b
Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
BUY
£4.49
Superdrug
Kevin Murphy
Powder.puff
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
Sol de Janeiro
Brazilian Joia Dry Shampoo
BUY
£24.00
LookFantastic
More from Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
Killer.curls Curl Defining Creme
BUY
$36.00
Kevin Murphy
Kevin Murphy
Autumn.angel
BUY
£23.00
Cult Beauty
Kevin Murphy
Plumping Wash
BUY
£24.00
Kevin Murphy Store
Kevin Murphy
Retouch.me
BUY
£25.00
Kevin Murphy Store
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Magic Duo Dry Shampoo & Dry Texturizing Spray Set
BUY
$64.00
$96.00
Nordstrom
Crown Affair
The Oil
BUY
$40.00
Crown Affair
got2b
Powder'ful Volumizing Styling Powder
BUY
£4.49
Superdrug
Kevin Murphy
Powder.puff
BUY
£22.00
Cult Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted