Details Benefits Dry physical sunscreen for face, body and scalp. SPF 30 broad spectrum (UVA/UVB) sun protection. Refillable flow-through brush with magnetized head for easy cleaning. Includes two fully recyclable refill canisters. Vegan, hand-tied, sculpted brush fibers mimic natural hair. Luxurious, ultra-soft brush for even application. Reef-safe formula is water-resistant up to 40 minutes. Safe and effective for all skin types; ideal for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Recommended by The Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen. Key Ingredients Titanium Dioxide listed by the FDA as one of only two physical sunscreen actives, provides coverage and color and calms and soothes the skin. Montmorillonite nourishes and calms the skin and soothes redness. Boron Nitride adheres, glides and difuses light. How To Use Unscrew cap to open refill canister. Insert refill canister into bottom of brush. Twist canister into bottom of brush until secure. Remove cap from top of brush. Turn base of brush to unlocked position - it will click. Shake brush upside down to release product. Apply generously to body, face and scalp for sun protection. To wash, turn base of brush to locked position and remove magnetic brush head. Cleanse brush with mild cleanser. Lay sideways to dry. Ingredients Active: Titanium Dioxide 17%. Ingredients: Mica, Montmorillonite, Boron Nitride, Aluminum Hydroxide, Punica Granatum (Pomegranate) Extract, Pinus Strobus (Pine) Bark Extract. (May Contain) Iron Oxides (CI 77489, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499), Chromium Oxide Greens (CI 77288). Shipping & Coupon Restrictions This brand is excluded from most Ulta Beauty coupons. See brand eligibility details