MAC Cosmetics

Powder Kiss Lipstick

$21.00 $15.00

Buy Now Review It

At MAC Cosmetics

Matte, totally reinvented. Delivering a blur of soft-focus colour, this weightless moisture-matte lipstick was developed to replicate a backstage technique: blending out edges of matte lipstick for a hazy effect. Its groundbreaking formula contains moisture-coated powder pigments that condition and hydrate lips. The result is the zero-shine look of a matte lipstick with the cushiony, lightweight feel of a balm. Fall for this soft-touch, misty matte kiss of colour.