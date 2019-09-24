Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Revlon

Powder Blush

$10.99
At Ulta Beauty
Revlon Powder Blush's color-true prismatic pigments create vibrant, multi-dimensional cheek color that looks freshly applied all day. The silky, buildable powder blush has a matte, satin or shimmer finish and shades for every skin tone.
Featured in 1 story
8 Drugstore Products Worn By Celebs At The Met
by Megan Decker