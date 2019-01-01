Skip navigation!
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Pouf Linen Tie Blouse
$395.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Featured in 1 story
6 Top Trends To Try If You're Over Gingham
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Poplin Wrap Shirt
$60.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Antipodium
Cry Baby Tee
$115.50
from
American Two Shot
BUY
H&M
Imitation Leather Camisole Top
$29.95
from
H&M
BUY
Rebel Wilson For Torrid
Koala Tee
$38.50
from
Torrid
BUY
More from Lisa Marie Fernandez
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Poppy Knotted Cotton-blend Terry Bikini
$325.00
$260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Natalie Off-the-shoulder Bandeau Bikini Top
$195.00
$99.45
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Pouf Linen Crop Top
£360.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
BUY
Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve Metallic Stretch-pvc Bikini
£285.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Trends
Shoes
The Summer Of Big-Toe Shoes
I was a teenager when I got my first pair of flip flops. Up until then, flip flops were contraband material in my household, because according to my
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen
It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three tries make a trend, and
by
Carly Ostroff
Fashion
Down To Earth: Has 2019 Killed The Heel?
Once, in my early 20s, I had a panic attack so dramatic that my roommates decided to take me to the emergency room. While the others waited for the taxi
by
Lauren Bravo
