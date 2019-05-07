Barb Lund began her work in functional pottery in 1986. She creates her pieces in her backyard studio in Bloomington, Indiana, and these beautifully practical earring holders have become her signature design. The holders are handmade from start to finish. Barb throws the clay on the wheel, trims it, pokes the holes, fires the bisque, and then applies her custom glazes which come in a vast array of colors and patterns. Due to handcrafting and the dynamic nature of the glazes, each holder is unique, and variations should be anticipated.