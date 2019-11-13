Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Kikkerland
Potted Pen Phone Stand
$12.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Nature lover's potted pen phone stand and pencil holder Brings an element of nature to your workspace Holds different types of pens, pencils and phones No watering needed Measures 5.5 by 4.4 by 3.9-inches
Need a few alternatives?
West Elm
Agate Bookends
$24.00
$18.00
from
West Elm
BUY
Artfully Walls Anthropologie
The Other Eleanor Roosevelt Wall Art
$248.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Glass Knot
C$78.01
from
Amazon
BUY
Now House by Jonathan Adler
Decorative Accessories Stacking Boxes
C$162.31
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kikkerland
Kikkerland
Sleep Mask
C$9.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
Kikkerland
Mirror Power Bank
C$21.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Kikkerland
Mirror Power Bank
$19.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Kikkerland
Marine Ice Tray
$11.25
from
Kikkerland
BUY
More from Décor
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
$42.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Ikea
Milleryr Table Lamp With Led Bulb, White, Nickel Plated
C$54.99
from
Ikea
BUY
Zara Home
Plaid Wool Blanket
$199.00
from
Zara Home
BUY
Colin & Bella
Activated-charcoal Air Purifier Bags (5-pack)
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted