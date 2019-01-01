Peter Thomas Roth

Potent C Power Serum

$95.00

The future of Vitamin C has arrived. Potent-C™ Power Serum unleashes the strength of THD Ascorbate, an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough ingredient 50 X more powerful than traditional Vitamin C. Packed with a jaw-dropping concentration of 20% THD Ascorbate, the serum’s performance is amplified by the addition of two ultra-powerful antioxidants (3% Vitamin E and 2% Ferulic Acid), delivering a complete and advanced formula for aging, firming and brightening concerns. This rich moisturizing serum is a must to help improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles, firmness, uneven skin tone, texture and brightness. Fragrance-free. Usage: Apply 1-2 pumps to clean, dry skin. For best results, use twice daily on face, neck and back of hands. For external use only.