Bobbi Brown

Pot Rouge For Lips And Cheeks

$33.00 $24.75

Buy Now Review It

At Macy's

WHAT IT IS: Our best-selling, multitasking cream color for lips and cheeks comes in a mirrored flip-top compact for on-the-spot application. WHY IT'S DIFFERENT: You get two products in one. Blend it on the apples of your cheeks for a just-pinched look, or blot it on your lips for a soft, stained finish. For drier skin types, be sure to moisturize skin first.