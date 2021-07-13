Aveeno

Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer Spf 15

$19.99

Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Moisturizer SPF 15 sunscreen, with exclusive Total Soy Complex, works to even skin tone, fight the signs of early skin aging, and reduce the look of dark spots. Benefits Features an oxybenzone-free broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen sun protection against UVA/UVB rays Face moisturizer contains natural light diffusers to reflect light to visibly smooth imperfections Features a non-greasy formula so this facial moisturizer lotion is wearable under makeup Tone-evening moisturizer is oil-free, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic so it won't clog pores This moisturizer helps even skin tone and texture to reveal naturally radiant looking skin Key Ingredients Formulated with Total Soy Complex, this lotion formula works to even skin tone and texture, fight the signs of early skin aging, reduce the look of dark spots and reflect light to visibly smooth imperfections, leaving skin glowing Oxybenzone-free broad spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen to help protect your skin from further sun damage Clinical Results Clinically proven to reveal more radiant-looking skin in 1 week as it hydrates skin