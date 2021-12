hellotartlet

Positive Affirmations | Pencil Pack | Stylish School Supplies | Natural Wood Hexagon Pencils | Modern Office Supplies

$7.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Spread love and encouragement with these stylish and adorable pencils. Beautiful natural wooden hexagon pencils are engraved with 5 different positive affirmations: 1.) I AM LOVED 2.) I AM VERY KIND 3.) I AM SO SMART 4.) I CAN DO HARD THINGS 5.) MY BEST IS THE BEST —— Pencils are sold unsharpened in a pack of 5.