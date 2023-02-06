Frédéric Malle

Portrait Of A Lady Edp

$355.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: For the powerful and elegant, Portrait of a Lady is as sophisticated and opulent as the woman wearing it. A rich, full-bodied perfume of exquisite Turkish rose imbued with patchouli and dark, syrupy berries. This crimson composition exudes unapologetic sophistication and an air of regal majesty. Smokey, mysterious and completely compelling, Portrait Of A Lady is the epitome of olfactive elegance.