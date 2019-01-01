Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
W&P Design
Porter Ceramic Lunch Bowl
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Portable lunch bowl from W&P. Protective non-slip exterior. Rigid plastic lid with engraved logo. Snap-tight silicone strap. Glazed ceramic interior. BPA-Free.
Featured in 1 story
Cool Gifts You Can Buy For Under $50
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Keep Calm And Carry On
Keep Calm And Carry On Pink Mug
$11.51
from
Keep Calm And Carry On
BUY
Shop Sweet Lulu
Eco Friendly Paper Straws: Rose Pink Stripes
$4.00
from
Shop Sweet Lulu
BUY
Cuckoo
8 In 1 Multi Pressure Cooker
$199.99
$144.74
from
Amazon
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mini Rice Cooker
$29.00
$23.00
from
Spring
BUY
More from W&P Design
W&P Design
Portable Ceramic Lunch Bowl
$40.00
from
The Grommet
BUY
W&P Design
Plastic Porter Storage Bowl
$26.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
W&P Design
Bauhaus Puzzle
$20.00
from
East Dane
BUY
W&P Design
Homemade Gin Kit
$50.00
$42.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Kitchen
Pyrex
11 Piece Glass Easy Grab Bake N Store Set
$33.79
from
Target
BUY
Lucentee
Meal Prep Containers Bento Lunch Box 7 Pack
$21.90
from
Walmart
BUY
Prep Naturals
Glass Meal Prep Containers With 2 Compartments
$23.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Nummy
Glass Food Containers With Sustainable Bamboo Tops
$39.95
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted