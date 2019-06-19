Coleman

Portable Quad Chair With 4-can Cooler

$54.95 $24.99

Buy Now Review It

Have a cold drink at hand at the campsite, BBQ or picnic with a Coleman Cooler Quad Chair. The cooler built into the armrest holds up to 4 cans and provides easy access to a cold drink once the one in your mesh cup holder is empty. While you sip on your favorite beverage, the fully cushioned seat and back only adds to your relaxation. If you want your hands free, the side pockets work nicely to store your book, magazine or some snacks. When the fun is done, the chair easily folds up into a carry bag for easy transport and storage.