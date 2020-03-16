QUEENTY

Portable Air Purifier With True Hepa Filter

【Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter】3 stage filtration system, pre-filter, true HEPA filter & activated carbon filter. It removes 99.97 Percent of dust, pollen, smoke, odor and pet dander; filters particles as small as 0.3 microns and larger and filters air pollution of PM 2.5 【Ionic Air Purifier Purify Your Skin】The mini air purifier does not emit UV and harmful air pollutants. No ozone, with an ioniser inside, the personal air purifier releases negative ions that helps to relieve symptoms of rhinitis, dry eyes, asthma and beautify skin, bring high efficiency air filtration 【Powerful Functions and Easy Installation】The true hepa air purifier air cleaner works automatically once connected with the power supply. DC 5V, 0.5A input, 2W, saving power. Oscillating on or off, two speed settings for quiet or powerful mode. Noise level lower than 35db. The air purifier replacement filter can be easily set up in seconds 【Portable and Compact Size, Environmental Material】Size 80 x 105 x 335mm, weight 730g. The portable air purifier can cover area of about 8 square meters. ABS, steel and silicone rubber material can be degraded quickly even in extreme weather. Suitable for office desk, bedroom, study room and other small spaces 【Professional After-sales Team with 100% Full Satisfaction】Package includes 1 X Air purifier & HEPA filter, 1 X USB Power Cable (no adaptor), 1 X User Manual. We provide 30 days money back and 24 hours online customer service. If you have any problems, please contact us via Amazon email. We will try our best to meet your satisfaction QUEENTY Desktop Air Purifier with True Hepa Filter, an air cleaner that can also beautify your skin and improve your health, suitable for personal use in office, bedroom, library, baby room and other small space. Specification Size: W 80mm x L 105mm x H 335mm Weight: 730g Material: ABS, Stell, Silicone Rubber Input: DC 5V Power in: Micro USB Max Power: 2W Filter: Pre-filter, Hepa filter, Carbon filter Cubic feet per minute(CADR): Dust (35), Powder (35) Conc