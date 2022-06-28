Thehomeuse

🧊【Newest 3in1 Air Cooler】Thehomeuse brings you the newest mini air cooler, which combines air cooling, fan and humidificating functions. All the portable ac unit need is water, then the ultrasonic atomization technology transfers water into ultra-fine water molecules, the humid cool wind will lower the temperature in seconds. Plus the wind go through 3 ice bottles, Thehomeuse cooler is way more efficient in air cooloing. ❄️【3 Ice Bottles】The portable air conditioner designed with 3 empty bottles behind the blue cover. Plus we provide extra 3 bottles for replacement. You can make 3 ice bottles and use them alternately. The magnetic design of the cover allows you take the bottles out easily. While use the ice bottles with the water mist mode, you'll get the best cooling effect and enjoy the wind brings the wonderful cooling air to you. 🍃【3 Wind Speeds & 3 Mist Levels 】The portable air conditioner has 3 wind speeds and 3 mist Level to match different needs. The highest wind speed reaches to 2.8m/s, and the biggest mist level up to 5ml/min. The stronger wind determines this portable ac unit can cooling more space than other mini air conditioner machine. Whenever you need enjoy a natrul comfy state, or a quick relief from heat, this portable ac unit can serve your needs with its superior performance. 🔋【Rechargeable&Portable】The personal air conditioner features a compact, portable and sleek design. The whole machine is light to 2lb. With Type C charging port to increase electric efficiency. The USB power supply and rechargeable 2000mh battery allows you take it to bedroom, kitchen, garage or outside for fishing, camping, picnic. Wherever the personal air conditioner goes, it brings the enjoyable cooling air. 💡【Optional Soft Lights】Thehomeuse evaporative cooler designed soft and colorful light in the water tank. Lighting intensity are adjustable, also can be turn off. The light will becomes dreamlike under the refraction of water. In summer nights, we hope you can not only enjoy the cooling air the portable air conditioner brings you, but also the small romatic light. Thehomeuse 3in1 Portable Air Conditioner Fan features cooling，humidifying, lighting functions. Let it serve you a cooler summer. Features of Thehomeuse Mini Air Cooler : 1. Safe design. The portable ac unit will turn off automaticly after 6hrs. 2. Strong wind. The highest level wind can cover a big space and creat a cooling zone for you. 3. Quiet. The evaporative cooler is quiet during runing. You can use it during sleeping without disturbing. 4. Low electric consumption. The evaporative cooler has rated power 10W, you can enjoy a cooler summer with low electricity bill. 5. 700ml water tank. Large water tank allows the evaporative cooler cooling for a long time. You don't need to add water every 30mins. 6. LED lights. The LED lights has 7 color, they are soft and and wonderful for your night. You can also turn off the lights. 7. 2000mah Battery. The rechargeable design ensure you can take the mini air conditioner fan anywhere you want. It's a great choice for summer camping. 8. Type C port. The Type C charging port allows higher electric efficiency. The charging can be faster. Specifications: Power Supply: USB Rechargable Water Tank Capacity: 700ml Winds Speed: 3 modes Humidification: 3 Mist Levels Product size: 9*5.5*6.5inch Product Weight: 2lb Package List: 1 x Personal Air Conditioner Fan 1 x USB Cable 1 x User Manual Note: 1. Please kindly note that this is a personal air conditioner fan, it won't able to cool a whole room. Keep it near by your side is the correct using way. 2. If the water tank is short of water, pls turn off the mist function or add water in case break the mini ac unit. 3. We suggest clean the water tank once a week to clear scale.