ELF Cosmetics

Poreless Putty Primer

$10.00

At ELF Cosmetics

Poreless Putty Face Primers are the #1 mass primer in America.* Voted Best Mass Primer by Influenster! What it is: the ultimate skin perfecting face primer Why we love? Grips makeup for all-day wear & a flawless finish Infused with Squalane for optimal hydration Smooth, velvety texture glides over skin seamlessly Perfect for all skin types Which Putty Primer is perfect for you? Poreless Putty Primer- Perfect for those who want a poreless, flawless complexion. Matte Putty Primer – Perfect for those who want a shine-free matte complexion. Luminous Putty Primer – Perfect for those who want a radiant, glowing complexion. Pro Tip: Use the Putty Primer Applicator for easy and hygienic putty primer application. This skin perfecting poreless putty primer is infused with Squalane to help grip makeup for all-day wear and help protect skin from moisture loss. The velvety texture glides effortlessly over the skin, smoothing over imperfections while helping minimize the appearance of pores for a poreless effect. All e.l.f. products are free from phthalates, parabens, nonylphenol ethoxylates, triclosan, triclocarban, and hydroquinone. All skincare is also free from sulfates. #85912