United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
T2
Popscotch Cup & Saucer Orange /red
$25.00
At T2
Joyful and happy, with stunning simplicity! This vibrantly hued stoneware will boost your dopamine levels in no time. Each piece is painted masterfully by hand with bright and smile-inducing colours. Plus, a dishwasher-safe design makes these masterpieces perfect for everyday use – and is another reason to grin. Mix and match the bright array of colours available in this collection. View all Boxed Popscotch Dimensions: 14cm x 6.5cm x 11.5cm SKU: H210BG882