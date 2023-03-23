T2

Popscotch Cup & Saucer Orange /red

$25.00

At T2

Joyful and happy, with stunning simplicity! This vibrantly hued stoneware will boost your dopamine levels in no time. Each piece is painted masterfully by hand with bright and smile-inducing colours. Plus, a dishwasher-safe design makes these masterpieces perfect for everyday use – and is another reason to grin. Mix and match the bright array of colours available in this collection. View all Boxed Popscotch Dimensions: 14cm x 6.5cm x 11.5cm SKU: H210BG882