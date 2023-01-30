Wandler

Poppy Contrasting Cuff Jeans

$321.00

New Season Wandler Poppy contrasting cuff jeans Wandler reinvents their renowned Poppy denim silhouette for AW22. Here, a fuchsia cuff adds a pop of colour to the straight-leg blue design that sits high a the waist for an elongating effect. Made in Italy Highlights blue/fuchsia pink cotton high-waisted straight leg front button and zip fastening belt loops classic five pockets contrasting cuffs Conscious: We've partnered with Good On You – an ethical agency that rates how sustainably brands perform. This item comes from a brand that performs well in relation to their impact on people, which ensures good working conditions in the supply chain. Composition Cotton 99%, Spandex/Elastane 1% Washing instructions Dry Clean Only Wearing The model is 1.77 m wearing size 27 Product IDs FARFETCH ID: 19265619 Brand style ID: 223120301042884