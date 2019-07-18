RachaelPots Kitchen

At Of A Kind

Think of this like a She’s All That makeover for some of your least appreciated kitchen tools—the garlic scraper, the juicer, and (!!!) the sponge holder. Hand-formed and glazed to cherry red perfection, each piece is made of durable stoneware that will hold up for years ‘n years—yes, just like your nineties high-school-movie favorites.