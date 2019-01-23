Search
Products fromShopClothingIntimates
Love Stories Intimates

Poppy Bralette

€125.00
At Love Stories Intimates
Femininity is personified in this alluring and seductive lace bralette. Gauzy sheer pink cups are complemented by graceful ruffles. A dainty front clasp attaches the slim silk underband, with a semi-sheer mesh racerback.
Featured in 1 story
17 Sheer Bras To Wear This Valentine's Day
by Eliza Huber