Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
CeCe
Bow Neck Short Sleeve Dress
$129.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Terese Sydonna
Fan Sleeve Dress
BUY
$300.00
Macy's
Dai Moda
Go Green Kimono Maxi Dress
BUY
$188.00
Macy's
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Maxi Dress With Batwing Sleeve
BUY
£58.00
ASOS
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie The Grau Sleeveless Mini Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
More from CeCe
promoted
CeCe
Wide-leg Belted Pants
BUY
$59.40
$99.00
Macy's
promoted
CeCe
Ruffled Floral Blouse
BUY
$99.00
Macy's
promoted
CeCe
Puff-sleeve Bow-neck Top
BUY
$59.00
Macy's
CeCe
Flock Dot Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
BUY
$59.98
$149.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
promoted
Terese Sydonna
Fan Sleeve Dress
BUY
$300.00
Macy's
Dai Moda
Go Green Kimono Maxi Dress
BUY
$188.00
Macy's
ASOS DESIGN
Satin Maxi Dress With Batwing Sleeve
BUY
£58.00
ASOS
Daily Practice by Anthropologie
Daily Practice By Anthropologie The Grau Sleeveless Mini Dress
BUY
$88.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted