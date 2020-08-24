Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Amazon Essentials
Poplin Button-down
$21.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
H&M
Wide-collared Shirt
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Puff-sleeved Smocked Blouse
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Fine-knit Top
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
Reformation
Brier Top
$148.00
$103.50
from
Reformation
BUY
More from Amazon Essentials
Amazon Essentials
Sleeveless Scoop-neck Wide-leg Jumpsuit
$29.50
$19.18
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon Essentials
2-pack Tech Stretch Short-sleeve Crewneck T-shirt
$18.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Plus Size Performance High-rise Full-length Legging
$24.00
$15.20
from
Amazon
BUY
Amazon Essentials
Women's Plus Size Tech Stretch Racerback Tank Top
$17.00
$13.60
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
H&M
Wide-collared Shirt
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Puff-sleeved Smocked Blouse
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
promoted
H&M
Fine-knit Top
$17.99
from
H&M
BUY
Reformation
Brier Top
$148.00
$103.50
from
Reformation
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted