Herschel Supply Co.
Pop Quiz Classic Backpack
$75.02$49.99
The Pop Quiz is designed with plenty of storage pockets and organizers, making it well equipped for all of your essentials for school, work or play. The front pocket boasts a range of internal organizers perfect for your pens or your passport, and also includes a clip to keep your keys in place. The Pop Quiz even features a fleece-lined compartment designed especially for your sunglasses. The tech-safe sleeve is padded and lined with fleece, fits laptops up to 15".