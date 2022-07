Urban Outfitters

Pop Art Graphic Camp Collar Shirt

$55.00 $5.99

Buy Now Review It

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 65931263; Color Code: 065 Graphic-topped camp collar shirt by Urban Outfitters with short sleeves and a button-down front. Content + Care - 100% Viscose - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Measurements taken from size Medium - Chest: 22” - Length: 29”