Details
For our global customer, click here to shop this style on Net-A-Porter.
- Signature peony fabrication
- Custom knitted jacquard stripe
- Soft seamless belt with soft removable belt loops
- Handmade in limited numbers
- Plunging neckline
- Low back
- This style is not padded, it is soft over the bust
- Twin needle finish for a secure fit around legs
- Fully lined in premium lining
- Model wears a size 8. She is 181cm (5’11.5”) tall, her bust is 82cm (32”), waist is 65cm (25.5”) and her hips are 89cm (35")