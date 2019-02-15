Peony

Poolside One Piece

$134.27

Buy Now Review It

At Peony

Details For our global customer, click here to shop this style on Net-A-Porter. - Signature peony fabrication - Custom knitted jacquard stripe - Soft seamless belt with soft removable belt loops - Handmade in limited numbers - Plunging neckline - Low back - This style is not padded, it is soft over the bust - Twin needle finish for a secure fit around legs - Fully lined in premium lining - Model wears a size 8. She is 181cm (5’11.5”) tall, her bust is 82cm (32”), waist is 65cm (25.5”) and her hips are 89cm (35")