Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Totes
Artesano
Ponza Large Tote
$275.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Gymshark
Everyday Holdall
BUY
$42.00
Gymshark
The North Face
Base Camp Duffel—s
BUY
$129.00
The North Face
Athleta
Legend Duffle Bag
BUY
$198.00
Athleta
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
BUY
$29.95
L.L. Bean
More from Artesano
Artesano
Cristi Woven Mini Tote
BUY
$60.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Totes
Gymshark
Everyday Holdall
BUY
$42.00
Gymshark
The North Face
Base Camp Duffel—s
BUY
$129.00
The North Face
Athleta
Legend Duffle Bag
BUY
$198.00
Athleta
L.L. Bean
Boat And Tote
BUY
$29.95
L.L. Bean
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted