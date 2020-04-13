David's Tea

Pomegrateful

$11.98

At David's Tea

Help us spread positivitea: Supporting the front-line heroes $1 will be donated to the MUHC Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund with each purchase of Pomegrateful tea. What are we grateful for? Let’s start with this purifying tea made with juicy pomegranates. Not only is it amazing hot or iced, it's also uber healthy. Made with antioxidant-packed white tea, nutrient-rich pomegranates and hydrating hibiscus blossoms, it’s a fruity blend that basically breathes wellbeing. Take one sip and count your blessings – life’s a pretty sweet fruit. What makes it great Need a feel-good boost between holiday feasts? This fresh red blend is packed with superfood deliciousness – from antioxidant-rich pomegranates to beautifying white tea. We love it as an iced tea.