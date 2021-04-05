Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Dame Products
Pom Vibrator
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dame Products
A flexible, waterproof vibe. Pom gives you broad or targeted stimulation with its powerful, rumbly motor and five patterns.
Need a few alternatives?
Smile Makers
The Ballerina
BUY
$200.00
Smile Makers
Dame Products
Pom Vibrator
BUY
$95.00
Dame Products
Le Wand
Chrome Point
BUY
$162.29
$240.99
Ella Paradis
Unbound
Bean
BUY
$36.00
Unbound
More from Dame Products
Dame Products
Pom Vibrator
BUY
$95.00
Dame Products
Dame Products
Arousal Serum
BUY
$30.00
Dame Products
Dame Products
The Master Bedroom
BUY
$285.00
$341.00
Dame Products
Dame Products
Aer
BUY
$95.00
Dame
More from Sexual Wellness
Smile Makers
The Ballerina
BUY
$200.00
Smile Makers
Dame Products
Pom Vibrator
BUY
$95.00
Dame Products
Le Wand
Chrome Point
BUY
$162.29
$240.99
Ella Paradis
Unbound
Bean
BUY
$36.00
Unbound
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted