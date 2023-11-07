Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
The Inkey List
Polyglutamic Acid Serum
£14.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Cult Beauty
Need a few alternatives?
Ultra Violette
Vi's Faves
BUY
$30.00
The Iconic
Youth To The People
Superfood Cleanser
BUY
$29.25
$39.00
Youth To The People
Sulwhasoo
Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Duo Set
BUY
$205.00
Sulwhasoo
Fenty Beauty
Pre-show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% Aha Treatment +
BUY
$60.00
Sephora
More from The Inkey List
The Inkey List
Niacinamide Serum
BUY
£9.99
Sephora
The Inkey List
Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
BUY
$26.00
Sephora
The Inkey List
Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment
BUY
£14.99
Cult Beauty
The Inkey List
Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub
BUY
$14.99
Sephora
More from Skin Care
Ultra Violette
Vi's Faves
BUY
$30.00
The Iconic
Youth To The People
Superfood Cleanser
BUY
$29.25
$39.00
Youth To The People
Sulwhasoo
Concentrated Ginseng Renewing Duo Set
BUY
$205.00
Sulwhasoo
Fenty Beauty
Pre-show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% Aha Treatment +
BUY
$60.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted