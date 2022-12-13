Ralph Lauren

Polo Earth Eau De Toilette Spray, 1.36 Oz.

Ralph Lauren Polo Earth Eau de Toilette is a gender neutral, 97% natural-origin fragrance with a light, luxurious scent. This unisex fragrance blends bright citrus, fresh lavender and rich sage to create an understated, timeless scent. The vegan fragrance formula uses plant-based alcohol and is formulated with no animal-derived ingredients. Family: Citrus Floral KEY NOTES: Top Notes: Bergamot Heart, Green Mandarin, Neroli Bio Essence, Petitgrain Essence, Mint Piperita Essence, Citron Essence Middle Notes: Orange Flower Absolute Heart, Diva Lavender Heart, Turkish Rose Absolute Heart, Sage Heart, Ylang Extra Essence, Geranium Bourbon Bottom Notes: Musks, Cedarwood Heart, Haitian Vetiver Heart HOW TO USE: Spray this gender-free cologne on pulse points, including wrists, neck and chest, wherever you feel a heartbeat This product supports a world with less waste by coming in both an original (refillable) and refill format Clean ingredients: formulated without parabens, sulfates, mineral oils, silicone, petroleum & phthalates. Web ID: 14030206