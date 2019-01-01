Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Swimwear
& Other Stories
Polka Dot Swimsuit
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At & Other Stories
Detailed with frills, this polka dot swimsuit is a true statement piece. Our swimwear runs small, please size-up.
Featured in 1 story
What To Pack For A Warm Weather Getaway
by
Georgia Murray
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Eloquii
Colorblock One-piece Swimsuit With Tie
$110.90
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
FORTNIGHT
Adjustable Maillot
$119.00
from
FORTNIGHT
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Bonded Split Middle Tie Side Swimsuit
$60.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
Chloë Sevigny For Opening Ceremony
Chandler Bow Harness Swimsuit
$225.00
from
Opening Ceremony
BUY
More from & Other Stories
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Puff Sleeve Linen Wrap Mini Dress
$119.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Duo Strap Woven Jute Wedges
£59.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cropped High Rise Flare Jeans
$79.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Oversized Cotton Linen Blazer
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
More from Swimwear
DETAILS
Jessica Simpson
Gingham Embellished Textured Bikini
$60.00
$38.24
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
BCA
Move Along One-piece Swimsuit
$75.00
$29.97
from
Nordstrom Rack
BUY
DETAILS
Zaful
Ribbed Bandeau Bikini
$16.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Saturdays NYC
Ritchie Stretch Short
$145.00
from
Saturdays NYC
BUY
More from Shopping
Fashion
17 Of The Best White Jeans To Start Wearing This Memorial Day
Finding the perfect pair of white jeans to round out your wardrobe can be an undeniably frustrating task. Between flimsy fabrics that highlight every
by
Us
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
These Are The 16 Styles That Are Selling Most On ASOS
When it comes to shopping, there are two routes you can take: investing in wardrobe staples or indulging in trends. Both have their obvious upsides, but
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted