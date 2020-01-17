Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Ganni
Polka-dot Stretch-jersey Ankle Socks
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
Polka-Dot Stretch-Jersey Ankle Socks
Need a few alternatives?
Uniqlo
Men Colour Socks
£2.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Maria La Rosa
Metallic Coated Silk-blend Socks
£45.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Uniqlo
Orange Socks
£2.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Stance
Uncommon Solids Run Tab Womens
£11.99
from
Stance
BUY
More from Ganni
Ganni
Polka Dot Print Blouse
£120.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Ganni
Metallic Jacquard Blouse
£160.00
from
mytheresa
BUY
Ganni
Ruffled Pleated Georgette Midi Dress
$225.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Ganni
Whitman Quilted Shell Down Jacket
$395.00
$217.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Intimates
Commando
Cotton Bikini
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Wacoal
Cotton Suede® Briefs
$19.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Hanky Panky
Organic Cotton Boyshort W/ Lace
$32.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
$25.50
from
Bare Necessities
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted