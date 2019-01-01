Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Bershka
Polka Dot Print Neckerchief
$9.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Featured in 1 story
It's Time To Stop Sleeping On Zara's Sister Brand
by
Bianca Nieves
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Ralph Lauren
Anna Silk Scarf
$40.00
from
Ralph Lauren
BUY
DETAILS
Something Navy
Silk Skinny Scarf
$35.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Printed Pleated Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
DETAILS
The Tie Bar
Dot Silk Tie
$19.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Bershka
DETAILS
Bershka
Striped Paperbag Pants
$29.90
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Hawaiian Shirt With Front Knot
£15.99
£3.99
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Blazer With Rolled-up 3/4 Sleeves
£29.99
from
Bershka
BUY
DETAILS
Bershka
Transparent Bag With Zebra Print
$35.90
$7.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Scarves
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
DETAILS
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Stores
Fashion
The Model Alliance Is Finally Calling Out Victoria’s Secret
Victoria's Secret is the house that white men built and frankly, it's just about crumbled to the ground. Model Maria Farmer recently alleged that
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Ed Razek Is Leaving Victoria's Secret
—
Her...
Ed Razek is out at Victoria’s Secret. The embattled executive is leaving the lingerie brand and its parent company, L Brands, according to an internal
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Target Is Opening Up The Archives — & Celebrating 20 Years Of Des...
In 1999, Target introduced its first fashion designer partnership with Isaac Mizrahi, kicking off the hysteria that would become the high-low
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted