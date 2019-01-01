Butter London

Polished Nudes

$30.00

Set Includes 4 Patent Shine 10x Nail Polishes, Fashion Size (6 ml / 0.2 fl. oz.) • Shop Girl (Soft Beige Crème) • Tea Time (Soft Mocha Crème) • Piece of Cake (Soft Dusty Pink Crème) • Royal Appointment (Dark Taupe Crème) Patent Shine 10x Features: • Up to 10 day wear • Chip resistant • Dense Curved Brush Applicator • Gel-like cushion finish & shine • Fade-resistant • Bamboo Extract helps promote stronger nails and prevent breakage and peeling • 8 Free: butter LONDON does not add Formaldehyde, Formaldehyde Resin, DBP, Toluen, Camphor, Ethyl Tosylamide, Xylene, or TPHP to any of its nail product formulas