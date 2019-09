ModCloth

Polish Aplenty Fit And Flare Dress

Spreading your style over a series of fancy occasions is simple with this jacquard A-line dress - a ModCloth exclusive! Its vintage-inspired vibe is perpetuated by a high neckline, padded bust, princess seams, and bow-topped waistline. Add in skirt pleats, secret pockets, plus a mix of pale yellow polka dots, and boom - you're the image of party-ready brilliance!