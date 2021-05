Poketo

Poketo Bamboo Plates Set Of Four

£35.00

Poketo bamboo plates Organic bamboo fibre, cornstarch printed with food-grade ink Set of four Compostable Diameter: 25cm Dishwasher safe Wash immediately after use with soapy water. Do not submerge or soak in water. Towel dry before standing vertically to air dry. Do not dry flat.