Action meets RPG in this new take on the Pokémon series Study Pokémon behaviors, sneak up on them, and toss a well-aimed Poké Ball to catch them Unleash moves in the speedy agile style or the powerful strong style in battles Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region's first Pokédex Learn about the Mythical Pokémon Arceus, the key to this mysterious tale Action meets RPG as the Pokémon series reaches a new frontier Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a brand-new game from Game Freak that blends action and exploration with the RPG roots of the Pokémon series. Embark on survey missions in the ancient Hisui region. Explore natural expanses to catch wild Pokémon by learning their behavior, sneaking up, and throwing a well-aimed Poké Ball. You can also toss the Poké Ball containing your ally Pokémon near a wild Pokémon to seamlessly enter battle. Travel across land, sea, and sky on the backs of Pokémon to explore every corner of the Hisui region. Travel to the Hisui region—the Sinnoh of old—and build the region's first Pokédex Your adventure takes place in the expansive natural majesty of the Hisui region, where you are tasked with studying Pokémon to complete the region's first Pokédex. Mount Coronet rises from the center, surrounded on all sides by areas with distinct environments. In this era—long before the events of the Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl games—you can find newly discovered Pokémon like Wyrdeer, an evolution of Stantler, and new regional forms like Hisuian Growlithe, Hisuian Zorua, and Hisuian Zoroark! Along the way, uncover the mystery surrounding the Mythical Pokémon known as Arceus. A free software update brings special mass outbreaks and new challenges In the free Daybreak update, you will begin investigating mysterious mass outbreaks of Pokémon that are popping up all over the Hisui region. You'll also have a chance to battle powerful opponents like Legendary Pokémon in Eternal Battle Reverie and wardens at the Jubilife Village training grounds. Daybreak content will be available after viewing the game's end credits. The Eternal Battle Reverie will become available after completing all missions. 2022 Pokémon. 1995–2022Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. Pokémon and Nintendo Switch are trademarks of Nintendo.