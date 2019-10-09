Skip navigation!
Clothing
Tops
Fred Perry Reissues
Pointelle Knitted Shirt
£130.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FRED PERRY
A knitted snow-white tennis shirt, constructed from a blend of cotton and acrylic. Designed with a subtle texture and all-over pointelle design.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Stretch Micro Knit Polo Top
£45.00
£27.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Noah
Pocket Tee
$52.00
from
Noah
BUY
J.Crew
Drapey Mockneck Top In Dutch Floral
$89.50
from
J.Crew
BUY
Refinery29
The Virtuoso Tee
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Fred Perry Reissues
More from Tops
Monki
Ribbed Polo Top
£25.00
from
Monki
BUY
Mint Velvet
Rib Polo Shirt
£39.00
from
John Lewis
BUY
& Other Stories
Knit Polo Top
£49.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Prada
Intarsia Silk Polo Shirt
£640.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
