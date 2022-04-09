Mateo

Point Of Focus 14-karat Gold, Topaz And Diamond Ring

$1375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes A self-taught designer, Mateo founder Matthew Harris spent much of his time learning from experts in New York City's jewelry district before starting his own brand. This 14-karat gold 'Point of Focus' ring has sparkling diamonds along the overlapping band and a vibrant blue topaz at the center. Size & Fit US sizing We advise that you measure the size of your finger rather than the size of your ring. 1. Wrap a length of string or ribbon around the base of your finger. To ensure the ring fits comfortably, we suggest measuring your knuckle as well. Select a size that will slide on and off your finger easily. 2. With a pen, mark the point on the string where the ends meet. 3. Measure the string in millimeters with a ruler. 4. Choose the closest measurement to the chart below to identify your ring size. Measurements can be found in the link below View size guide Details & Care Blue topaz; diamonds, total weight: 0.24-carats